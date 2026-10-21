Australian TV reporter rescues man from sinking car during floods

Updated - Oct. 21, 2026 at 8:53 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 21, 2026 at 8:35 p.m.

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(Corrects day in first and last paragraphs to ​Thursday)

SYDNEY, Oct 22 (Reuters) - An Australian television reporter and a bystander rescued ‌a man from a car as it was ⁠engulfed by flood ​waters on Thursday, ⁠footage of the incident showed.

Will Murray, ‌a journalist with ‌Australia's public broadcaster ABC, was reporting ⁠on flooding north ⁠of the city of Brisbane in Queensland state, when a man drove a four-wheel drive through water. It then stalled and started to ‌sink, the ABC said.

Murray ​and another man swam out to the car and pulled the driver from the vehicle, moments before it was completely submerged.

"The pair of them definitely saved that man's life," said ​ABC camera operator Liz Pickering, who ‌witnessed the ‌incident, ⁠according to the broadcaster.

"No doubt about that."

About 170 mm of rain (6.7 inches) had fallen in the town of Morayfield ‌on Thursday when ​the incident took place, ‌the ABC ⁠said.

(Reporting by ​Alasdair Pal in Sydney; Editing by Kate ​Mayberry)

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