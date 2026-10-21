Utah lawmakers eye permanently allowing motorcycle lane filtering

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah lawmakers are looking at permanently allowing motorcycles to lane filter in stopped traffic on certain roads.

The Transportation Interim Committee on Wednesday voted to advance that proposal, which would also expand the areas where lane filtering is allowed, making it legal on roads with speed limits of up to 55 mph.

Lane filtering refers to motorcycles moving between vehicles, as long as traffic is stopped and riders pass at a slow speed. Currently, lane filtering is allowed on streets with maximum speed limits of 45 mph, and at off-ramps.

But the law is set to expire next year. Rep. Walt Brooks, R-St. George, wants to make it permanent. However, he added, lane filtering would not be allowed just anywhere.

"This does not include I-15 or 215, so those freeways are exempt," Brooks said. "You cannot lane filter on the freeway."

The committee voted to advance the bill, which will be considered during the upcoming legislative session that begins in January. But several lawmakers opposed it.

Rep. Norm Thurston, R-Provo, and Rep. Ariel Defay, R-Kaysville, both said they don't want to permanently extend the law but would rather revisit it every few years.

Sen. Kathleen Riebe, D-Cottonwood Heights, voted to advance the bill while also expressing concern about increasing the perception among some motorcyclists that lane filtering is allowed everywhere.

Related:

Ride with me: How motorcyclists are commonly misunderstood on Utah roads A motorcyclist's movements may look aggressive, impatient or unpredictable from inside a vehicle; however, from the motorcycle seat, motorcycle safety advocates say that movement may actually be defensive.

"I'm really concerned about the people that are breaking the law," Riebe said.

The bill as written would also allow motorcyclists to install an amber light on the side to increase visibility. Courts would also be able to require motorcyclists to complete a rider education course as part of a penalty for committing violations.

Motorcycle safety has been top of mind after a record 72 fatalities in Utah last year. Failure to yield and following too closely, either by motorcyclists or other drivers, are two of the biggest factors among fatal crashes, Utah Highway Patrol previously said.

Utah's law allowing lane filtering first passed in 2019 and was extended in 2022. A top Utah Highway Patrol official said earlier this year that the law "hasn't had very much of an effect in making things more safe or more dangerous."

Brooks, who wants to make the law permanent, said Wednesday that statewide data showed no statistical increase in crashes due to allowing lane filtering.

He also downplayed concerns about more motorcyclists violating the law.

"I've actually seen a reduction of people breaking the law because there are right opportunities to do what they're trying to do," Brooks said.

Contributing: Carter Williams