Fall is a great time for your next southern Utah escape

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With fall officially here and winter (gasp!) just around the corner, a southern Utah getaway should also be on the horizon. Think about mornings among red sandstone cliffs, afternoons exploring St. George and dinners that stretch a little longer because nobody has to get up for work.

With so many options and activities competing for a spot on the itinerary, determining where to stay is a great place to start.

Fall attractions around St. George

Visitors staying in the city have several ways to build an itinerary around the region's desert landscape.

Snow Canyon State Park

This visually stunning area includes ancient lava flows and vivid red sandstone cliffs. Snow Canyon encompasses 7,400 acres of the surrounding 62,000-acre Red Cliffs Desert Reserve. The park offers opportunities for hiking, bicycling and horseback riding, allowing visitors to choose an activity based on their interests and the amount of time they have available.

Photo: Living Legend - stock.adobe.com

Sand Hollow State Park

For those who want to stretch their water recreation season, current water temperatures at Sand Hollow are in the mid-70s and are typically still in the mid-60s in November. The reservoir is at 76% of its 1,322-acre capacity. While boating, paddleboarding and kayaking are popular, fall is the best season for anglers as the fish become more active.

Zion National Park

Cooler temperatures and fall colors provide an experience that is more relaxed than competing with the throngs of summer vacationers. The cottonwood trees around the springs and watercourse glow a brilliant yellow offering a vivid contrast to the red rock.

Golfing, shopping, shows and more

"No other golf experience in the world pairs manicured greens with red rock cliffs, black lava fields or coral pink sand dunes," states VisitUtah.com. And the St. George area has public and private courses in abundance.

There are hundreds of mountain biking trails, along with attractions like Red Hills Desert Garden, the St. George Children's Museum and the spectacular Tuacahn's outdoor amphitheater.

Where to stay

A new hotel in St. George offers accommodations ranging from standard guest rooms to suites with kitchens, adding another lodging option for visitors to southern Utah. Zion Promenade Hotel is located within The Promenade, an area with shopping, dining and everyday services. According to the hotel, its accommodations include king and double-queen rooms, adjoining rooms and several suite configurations intended for families, groups and travelers planning longer stays.

The opening will give visitors another option for trips that combine time in St. George with outings to nearby parks and recreation areas.

Room layouts accommodate different stays

The hotel's room lineup includes standard king and double-queen accommodations, with kitchenettes available in select rooms. Larger options include a two-room king suite with a kitchenette and a Royal Suite with a full kitchen, according to the hotel's room descriptions.

A three-room suite combines king and double-queen rooms with a living room. Adjoining rooms are also available for guests who want separate accommodations near one another.

Those distinctions may be useful for families and groups comparing lodging arrangements. A kitchen or kitchenette provides an option for preparing meals, while separate bedrooms and a living room offer a different layout from a traditional hotel room. Guests can review individual room descriptions to determine which configuration fits their group.

The interiors incorporate images of the surrounding landscape, including canyon and river murals. Other design details include wood headboards with integrated lighting and contemporary bathrooms.

Breakfast and other on-site services

A complimentary grab-and-go breakfast is available in the lobby from 7 to 10 a.m. daily. In-room amenities include microwaves and minifridges, giving guests a place to keep food and reheat meals during their stay.

The property also lists free Wi-Fi, paid guest laundry and dog-friendly rooms among its amenities. Laundry facilities may be useful for visitors spending several days outdoors or stopping in St. George as part of a longer road trip.

Its location within The Promenade puts shopping and dining nearby. For travelers organizing a stay around several outings, the surrounding businesses provide options for meals and picking up supplies between activities.

For visitors weighing those activities, the new property's range of room layouts provides another factor to consider alongside location and on-site services when choosing accommodations.

Details about room configurations, amenities and reservations are available at zionpromenadehotel.com.