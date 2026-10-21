Hazardous chemical release from Ohio tank forces evacuations, raises fears of explosion

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CNN — (CNN) - The chemical in the tank involved in Tuesday's explosion in Toledo, Ohio, is "still venting," but with less volatility than when the leak was initially reported 13 hours ago, Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz told CNN's Wolf Blitzer.

"From what we understand about the chemical, there's a 12-hour period from the release of the gas before it is safe to approach it and address it for fear that it could trigger an explosion," the mayor said.

The city is urging residents to remain indoors and ventilate their homes as much as possible.

The tank is an outdoor tank by a company that provides industrial services, Kapszukiewicz said.

MC Tank Transport, a company specializing in liquid bulk transport, said the tank is associated with its operations and contained glycidyl methacrylate, which is a chemical that can cause a burning sensation for those who come into contact with it.

"We understand the serious disruption this incident has caused to nearby residents and businesses, particularly those required to evacuate their homes. We are committed to assisting those affected," the company said in a statement.

The company, which is based in West Chester, Ohio, said it is working with the American Red Cross to help displaced residents with emergency lodging and transportation.

The City of Toledo offered guidance for residents impacted by the explosion and those in surrounding areas Wednesday.

Toledo's fire department ordered everyone within a one-mile radius of the tank terminal to evacuate and everyone within a three-mile radius to shelter in place.

For those sheltering in place, the city advised shutting windows and doors, turning off AC units drawing in outside air and keeping pets inside.

For residents in the surrounding area, the water is still safe to drink, as the source remains uncontaminated, the city said.

Roads around the evacuation area are closed, but the local interstate remains open. The city advised drivers in the area to roll up their windows and recirculate air inside the vehicle.

The US Environmental Protection Agency is monitoring air quality around the evacuation zone, and the city said it will conduct additional testing around the shelter-in-place zone soon.

Ships currently in port in Toledo, Ohio, are not moving out until the hazard from the chemical tank explosion is "taken care of," city officials said.

"They're picking up odors at the docks," Michael Posadny, the special operations deputy chief at Toledo Fire and Rescue, said at a news conference Wednesday morning.

Additionally, CSX trains with rail lines running along the property where the explosion occurred are shut down, Posadny said.