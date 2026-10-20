NBA-LeBron James begins 76ers era in hostile NYC territory

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NEW YORK, Oct 20 — LeBron James made his Philadelphia debut against ​the Knicks in New York's hostile territory on Tuesday, looking to deliver a title to the long-suffering 76ers ‌in his record-extending 24th season before the clock runs out on his career.

The 41-year-old looked ⁠to have turned the clock ​back as he bounded around ⁠the court at Madison Square Garden, with the four-time MVP ‌driving interest in ‌the most hotly anticipated contest of the NBA's opening ⁠day.

The lowest resale ticket price for ⁠the game surged to upwards of $2,000, surpassing the total get-in price for every other team's home opener combined, according to resale platform TickPick, as New York's religiously devoted fans found the deepest part of their pockets four months after ‌the team won the title.

The fans booed ​whenever the announcers mentioned James ahead of tipoff, and the team received their championship rings for ending the Knicks' 53-year title drought in June.

Philadelphia fans celebrated his arrival even before he stepped onto the court, as they hoped the four-time MVP could end the team's 43-year title dry spell.

The 41-year-old ​took a historic pay cut when he joined his fourth franchise, ‌which he is ‌convinced ⁠can take the trophy, despite widespread reports that he is managing chronic arthritis in his foot.

While the sight of James in the Philadelphia red, white and blue jersey was still surreal for ‌some fans, his moves ​were all too familiar on Tuesday, ‌as he helped ⁠the Sixers to ​an early lead.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York; Editing by ​Cynthia Osterman)