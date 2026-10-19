Priest killed by falling crucifix during live streamed Mass

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A priest has been killed by a falling crucifix at a church in Ecuador as he performed a mass that was being live streamed online.

Patricio Alfredo Sánchez Molinari died on Saturday at the Perpetuo Socorro church in the city of Guayaquil, southern Ecuador, according to a statement from the city's archdiocese, published on Facebook on Monday.

Video of the incident shows Sánchez leading the mass when a large wooden cross that was standing on the altar behind him falls over and hits him on the head.

Shouting can be heard from the congregation, and several people enter the frame and rush toward the priest.

On Sunday, the church held a eucharist in memory of Sánchez, led by Cardinal Luis Cabrera, archbishop of Guayaquil.

"We are grateful for all of the condolences from around the world, and especially for your prayers for the eternal rest of the soul of Patricio Sánchez," the statement reads.

According to CNN affiliate Ecuavisa, the priest was preparing to lead a wedding ceremony when the tragedy occurred.

Police have not commented on the incident so far, Ecuavisa reported.

CNN has reached out to the Archdiocese of Guayaquil for comment.