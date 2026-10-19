Priest killed by falling crucifix during live streamed Mass

Posted - Oct. 19, 2026 at 6:38 a.m.

Jack Guy
 
An image of the congregation at a memorial service for Sánchez

An image of the congregation at a memorial service for Sánchez (Arquidiócesis de Guayaquil/Facebook via CNN Newsource)

Save Story

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

A priest has been killed by a falling crucifix at a church in Ecuador as he performed a mass that was being live streamed online.

Patricio Alfredo Sánchez Molinari died on Saturday at the Perpetuo Socorro church in the city of Guayaquil, southern Ecuador, according to a statement from the city's archdiocese, published on Facebook on Monday.

Video of the incident shows Sánchez leading the mass when a large wooden cross that was standing on the altar behind him falls over and hits him on the head.

Shouting can be heard from the congregation, and several people enter the frame and rush toward the priest.

On Sunday, the church held a eucharist in memory of Sánchez, led by Cardinal Luis Cabrera, archbishop of Guayaquil.

"We are grateful for all of the condolences from around the world, and especially for your prayers for the eternal rest of the soul of Patricio Sánchez," the statement reads.

According to CNN affiliate Ecuavisa, the priest was preparing to lead a wedding ceremony when the tragedy occurred.

Police have not commented on the incident so far, Ecuavisa reported.

CNN has reached out to the Archdiocese of Guayaquil for comment.

Most recent World stories

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  