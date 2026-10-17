Pope Leo to be discharged from hospital today following lung cancer surgery

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CNN — Rome (CNN) — Pope Leo XIV has been deemed ready to be discharged from hospital and will leave later on Saturday, his doctors say.

The first American pope was admitted to the Gemelli hospital on Tuesday for surgery, with doctors removing part of his right lung.

"In light of the blood tests and the chest X-ray performed this morning, and following an assessment of his clinical status, the Holy Father has been deemed fit for discharge," Dr. Luigi Carbone and Prof. Stefano Margaritora said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.