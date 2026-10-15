Nineteen hurt after minibus hits train at French channel tunnel terminal

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PARIS, Oct 15 — At least 19 ​people were injured on Thursday evening after a minibus ‌collided with a train at a ⁠loading platform ​for the ⁠Channel Tunnel in northern ‌France, the ‌local prefect's office said.

None of ⁠the injuries ⁠were life-threatening, the prefecture said in a statement, adding that ambulances, a helicopter and police were at the ‌scene.

The accident involved ​a minibus carrying truck drivers who were preparing to board the Le Shuttle service on the loading platform at the Eurotunnel site, the ​prefecture said in ‌a later ‌statement.

The ⁠minibus crashed into a train about to leave, it said.

(Reporting by Manuel Ausloos, Charlotte ‌Van Campenhout, Makini ​Brice and ‌Inti Landauro; ⁠writing ​by John Irish; Editing by Rosalba ​O'Brien)