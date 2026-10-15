Nineteen hurt after minibus hits train at French channel tunnel terminal

Updated - Oct. 15, 2026 at 2:04 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 15, 2026 at 1:24 p.m.

ReutersReuters
 

Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

PARIS, Oct 15 — At least 19 ​people were injured on Thursday evening after a minibus ‌collided with a train at a ⁠loading platform ​for the ⁠Channel Tunnel in northern ‌France, the ‌local prefect's office said.

None of ⁠the injuries ⁠were life-threatening, the prefecture said in a statement, adding that ambulances, a helicopter and police were at the ‌scene.

The accident involved ​a minibus carrying truck drivers who were preparing to board the Le Shuttle service on the loading platform at the Eurotunnel site, the ​prefecture said in ‌a later ‌statement.

The ⁠minibus crashed into a train about to leave, it said.

(Reporting by Manuel Ausloos, Charlotte ‌Van Campenhout, Makini ​Brice and ‌Inti Landauro; ⁠writing ​by John Irish; Editing by Rosalba ​O'Brien)

Most recent World stories

Related topics

World
KSL.com Beyond Business
KSL.com Beyond Series

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  