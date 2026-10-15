Haas signs Rafael Camara to F1 seat to replace Esteban Ocon

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Oct 15 (Field Level Media) - Haas has signed 21-year-old ​Formula 2 driver Rafael Camara to fill its vacant Formula 1 seat starting in 2027.

The Brazilian ‌driver will replace Esteban Ocon, who announced last month that he ⁠is leaving Haas after ​two seasons.

Camara, who currently leads ⁠the F2 standings as a rookie, secured a ‌multi-year deal to ‌make his F1 debut with Haas.

Haas conducted tests ⁠with reserve drivers Ryo ⁠Hirakawa and Jack Doohan and reigning F2 champ Leonardo Fornaroli.

Camara became the leading target, however, following a private test with Haas in August at Portimao in Portugal.

"He showed when we had him drive in ‌our (test) program in Portugal that ​he could handle himself very well with not a huge amount of time to learn the car," Ayao Komatsu, Haas F1 team principal, said in a statement.

"He showed us more than just raw speed. Rafa managed to create an environment to get ​the best out of himself, it was very impressive ‌and certainly the ‌laps ⁠he completed were special."

Camara, who joined the Ferrari Driver Academy in 2022, won the Formula 3 title in 2025 driving for Trident.

He is driving for Invicta Racing ‌this season and has ​recorded three wins and ‌five pole positions. He ⁠leads ​the F2 standings by seven points with two races remaining.

(--Field ​Level Media)