Haas signs Rafael Camara to F1 seat to replace Esteban Ocon

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Oct 15 (Field Level Media) - Haas has signed 21-year-old Formula 2 driver Rafael Camara to fill its vacant Formula 1 seat starting in 2027.
The Brazilian driver will replace Esteban Ocon, who announced last month that he is leaving Haas after two seasons.
Camara, who currently leads the F2 standings as a rookie, secured a multi-year deal to make his F1 debut with Haas.
Haas conducted tests with reserve drivers Ryo Hirakawa and Jack Doohan and reigning F2 champ Leonardo Fornaroli.
Camara became the leading target, however, following a private test with Haas in August at Portimao in Portugal.
"He showed when we had him drive in our (test) program in Portugal that he could handle himself very well with not a huge amount of time to learn the car," Ayao Komatsu, Haas F1 team principal, said in a statement.
"He showed us more than just raw speed. Rafa managed to create an environment to get the best out of himself, it was very impressive and certainly the laps he completed were special."
Camara, who joined the Ferrari Driver Academy in 2022, won the Formula 3 title in 2025 driving for Trident.
He is driving for Invicta Racing this season and has recorded three wins and five pole positions. He leads the F2 standings by seven points with two races remaining.
(--Field Level Media)