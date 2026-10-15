Hurricane Trudy looms over Mexico's Pacific coast, severe rainfall expected

Updated - Oct. 15, 2026 at 4:02 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 15, 2026 at 8:27 a.m.

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Fishing boats rest on the sand after being pulled from the sea as Hurricane Trudy moves parallel to Mexico's Pacific coast, threatening more rain and strong winds after recent deadly storms, in Acapulco, Mexico, October 15, 2026.

Fishing boats rest on the sand after being pulled from the sea as Hurricane Trudy moves parallel to Mexico's Pacific coast, threatening more rain and strong winds after recent deadly storms, in Acapulco, Mexico, October 15, 2026. (REUTERS/Javier Verdin)

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MEXICO CITY, Oct 15 — Hurricane Trudy moved parallel to ​Mexico's western coast on Thursday, threatening further rain and strong winds in ‌a region already battered in recent weeks by storms ⁠that left behind several ​deaths and severe ⁠flooding.

The storm, located about 480 km (298 ‌miles) south-southwest of ‌beach town Acapulco, packed maximum sustained winds ⁠of 120 kph (75 ⁠mph) and is moving northwest, the US-based National Hurricane Center said in a morning advisory.

• Trudy, a Category 1 hurricane, is forecast to rapidly intensify into a ‌major hurricane on Friday.

• ​The storm is then expected to approach Mexico's Pacific coast with heavy rains forecast in the states of Colima and Jalisco, increasing the risk of life-threatening flooding and landslides, the NHC and Mexican ​authorities warned.

• Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Simon is ‌nearly stationary ‌farther ⁠northwest offshore, after dropping heavy rain along the coast earlier as a hurricane.

• Simon is forecast to move northwest, grazing the ‌Baja California peninsula over ​the weekend, the ‌NHC added.

(Reporting by ⁠Raul Cortes, ​Additional reporting by Aida Pelaez-Fernandez, Editing by Kylie ​Madry)

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