Hurricane Trudy looms over Mexico's Pacific coast, severe rainfall expected

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MEXICO CITY, Oct 15 — Hurricane Trudy moved parallel to ​Mexico's western coast on Thursday, threatening further rain and strong winds in ‌a region already battered in recent weeks by storms ⁠that left behind several ​deaths and severe ⁠flooding.

The storm, located about 480 km (298 ‌miles) south-southwest of ‌beach town Acapulco, packed maximum sustained winds ⁠of 120 kph (75 ⁠mph) and is moving northwest, the US-based National Hurricane Center said in a morning advisory.

• Trudy, a Category 1 hurricane, is forecast to rapidly intensify into a ‌major hurricane on Friday.

• ​The storm is then expected to approach Mexico's Pacific coast with heavy rains forecast in the states of Colima and Jalisco, increasing the risk of life-threatening flooding and landslides, the NHC and Mexican ​authorities warned.

• Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Simon is ‌nearly stationary ‌farther ⁠northwest offshore, after dropping heavy rain along the coast earlier as a hurricane.

• Simon is forecast to move northwest, grazing the ‌Baja California peninsula over ​the weekend, the ‌NHC added.

(Reporting by ⁠Raul Cortes, ​Additional reporting by Aida Pelaez-Fernandez, Editing by Kylie ​Madry)