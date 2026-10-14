Phillies retain Don Mattingly as manager

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Oct 14 (Field Level Media) - The Philadelphia Phillies retained Don Mattingly ​as full-time manager with a two-year deal.

Mattingly, 65, guided the Phillies to a 79-55 mark to finish the ‌regular season as interim skipper. The former bench coach inherited a team that ⁠started 9-19 under Rob Thomson ​and advanced to the playoffs, ⁠losing to the Atlanta Braves in a National League wild-card ‌series.

Mattingly, who took ‌over the Phillies on April 28, officially agreed to the ⁠contract Wednesday, the team said.

Earlier ⁠this month, USA Today reported that the Phillies were planning to "gracefully" dismiss Mattingly and that Alex Cora had turned down the position, instead intending to take the upcoming season off.

Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski has not addressed ‌the managerial situation since the Phillies' ​season ended on Oct. 1. Mattingly's son, Preston, is the team's general manager and answers to Dombrowski.

"It's not the time to talk about it," Mattingly said after the elimination by the Braves. "I'm comfortable with whatever they want to do.

"I want the best for the Phillies. I loved being in ​Philly this year. I actually like playing in that environment. I ‌like the environment. ‌It's a ⁠rough environment, but it's good."

Mattingly has a 968-1,005 record as manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers (2011-15), Miami Marlins (2016-22) and Phillies (2026). He was named the NL Manager of the Year in 2020.

A ‌six-time All-Star first baseman ​and 1985 American League MVP, Mattingly ‌batted .307 with 222 homers ⁠and 1,099 ​RBIs in 14 seasons with the New York Yankees from 1982-95.

(--Field ​Level Media)