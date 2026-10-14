Two Singapore-registered vessels struck in Strait of Hormuz; one sinks

Updated - Oct. 14, 2026 at 7:31 a.m. | Posted - Oct. 14, 2026 at 7:28 a.m.

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Vessels at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, October 12, 2026.

Vessels at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, October 12, 2026. (REUTERS/Stringer TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

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Oct 14 — The Maritime and Port Authority ​of Singapore (MPA) said two Singapore-registered container vessels were struck by ‌unknown projectiles while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, ⁠with one ​vessel sinking after ⁠catching fire and the other ‌sustaining hull damage.

• ‌The GFS PRIDE was struck ⁠on October 13, ⁠sustained damage and a fire, and later sank, MPA said.

• All 21 crew members aboard GFS PRIDE were safely evacuated and ‌no injuries were reported.

• ​The GFS GISELLE was struck on October 14, sustained hull damage and reached a safe anchorage under its own propulsion.

• All 22 crew members aboard GFS GISELLE ​were safe and no injuries ‌were reported.

• ‌MPA ⁠said there were no Singaporeans aboard either vessel.

• The authority said it was in contact with the ‌vessels' management company ​and was monitoring ‌the situation.

(Reporting ⁠by ​Vedika Thorat in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten ​Donovan)

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