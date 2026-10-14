Driver killed in floods on Greek island of Rhodes

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ATHENS, Oct 14 — A 62-year-old man ​died on Wednesday after a torrent of water ‌swept his car onto a ⁠beach during ​a heavy rainstorm ⁠on the Greek ‌island of ‌Rhodes, authorities said.

The man's body ⁠was found ⁠near a small seaside village about 30 kilometers (19 miles) from the town of Rhodes, while four cars had been ‌washed away ​due to the severe weather, the coast guard said in a statement.

Footage on social media showed a car swept away in muddy waters.

Authorities ​have advised people ‌on Rhodes ‌and ⁠other islands in the Aegean Sea to limit travel as heavy rain has ‌flooded streets and ​caused rivers ‌to overflow.

(Reporting ⁠by ​Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Toby ​Chopra)