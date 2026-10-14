Driver killed in floods on Greek island of Rhodes

Posted - Oct. 14, 2026 at 7:14 a.m.

ReutersReuters
 
Cars are swept into the sea, following a heavy rainstorm on the Greek island of Rhodes, which left one person dead, authorities said, and flooded streets and caused rivers to overflow, at Stegna, Rhodes island, October 14, 2026. Argyris Mantikos/Eurokinissi via REUTERS

Cars are swept into the sea, following a heavy rainstorm on the Greek island of Rhodes, which left one person dead, authorities said, and flooded streets and caused rivers to overflow, at Stegna, Rhodes island, October 14, 2026. Argyris Mantikos/Eurokinissi via REUTERS (REUTERS)

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ATHENS, Oct 14 — A 62-year-old man ​died on Wednesday after a torrent of water ‌swept his car onto a ⁠beach during ​a heavy rainstorm ⁠on the Greek ‌island of ‌Rhodes, authorities said.

The man's body ⁠was found ⁠near a small seaside village about 30 kilometers (19 miles) from the town of Rhodes, while four cars had been ‌washed away ​due to the severe weather, the coast guard said in a statement.

Footage on social media showed a car swept away in muddy waters.

Authorities ​have advised people ‌on Rhodes ‌and ⁠other islands in the Aegean Sea to limit travel as heavy rain has ‌flooded streets and ​caused rivers ‌to overflow.

(Reporting ⁠by ​Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Toby ​Chopra)

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