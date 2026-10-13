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The secret 2 words that help parents raise mentally tough, emotionally resilient kids

Posted - Oct. 13, 2026 at 11:50 a.m.

Lauren TippettsKSL
 
Effective parenting, the kind that raises mentally tough, emotionally resilient adults, comes down to just two words.

Effective parenting, the kind that raises mentally tough, emotionally resilient adults, comes down to just two words. (liderina - stock.adobe.com)

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SALT LAKE CITY — You can read all the books, listen to all the podcasts, lean on all the experts, but research actually makes this one really simple. Effective parenting, the kind that raises mentally tough, emotionally resilient adults, comes down to just two words.

KSL Parenting Contributor Heather Johnson shared how parents can be both firm and kind.

Lower the volume to raise the control.

Don't rescue them from "affordable mistakes."

Ask the ultimate question "Does it Fit?"

Be unshakeable in your boundaries and unconditional in your kindness.

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