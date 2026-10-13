WNBA moves up Game 3 of Finals by a day to allow Atlanta Dream to host Valkyries at State Farm Arena

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The WNBA has moved up Game 3 of the Finals by a day so the Atlanta Dream could host the Golden State Valkyries at State Farm Arena. The league also moved up tipoff for Game 4 in the best-of-seven series.

Game 3 now will be Wednesday, Oct. 21. Game 4 will tip at 1 p.m. Eastern on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2 1/2 hours before the previously scheduled start time.

The Dream were hoping to play at State Farm Arena, the home of the Atlanta Hawks that seats more than 17,000 fans, as opposed to their normal home, Gateway Center Arena, which holds only 3,500 fans. The series begins Saturday in California.

"We are grateful for the efforts made by numerous stakeholders, including the Dream, the Valkyries, the Hawks, State Farm Arena, and NBC Sports and USA Sports," WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said. "The change of venue dramatically expands the seating capacity and ensures that the Dream will be able to provide an extraordinary atmosphere for the first WNBA Finals game to be played in the Atlanta market since 2013. We are pleased that thousands more fans across the Southeast region will have the opportunity to experience the ultimate WNBA action — the WNBA Finals — in person."

There were conflicts at State Farm Arena for Game 3, with a concert by singer Sombr on Oct. 22, and for Game 4, with the Hawks holding their home opener the night of Oct. 24.

"We are thrilled that we will be able to accommodate the Dream as they host Games 3 and 4 of the WNBA Finals at State Farm Arena. Playing for a championship is special, and we want the Dream to feel the full support of the city during this amazing run," said Andrew Saltzman, president of business enterprise and chief commercial officer of the Hawks and State Farm Arena.

While the Dream played most of their regular-season games at Gateway Center Arena, they moved six regular-season games and the three previous home playoff games to State Farm Arena. They will play all their home games next season at State Farm Arena after signing a multiyear deal earlier this month.

It's unclear where a Game 6 would be held if the WNBA Finals go that long because the Hawks have another home game at State Farm Arena on Oct. 29.

The Valkyries had their own conflict with Game 2 on Oct. 19, when Doja Cat had a concert scheduled that night at Chase Center in San Francisco. The concert was moved to Oct. 25.

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