Report: Pats RB TreVeyon Henderson out multiple weeks

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Oct 13 (Field Level Media) - New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson will be sidelined multiple weeks with a high ankle sprain, ESPN reported on Tuesday.
Henderson will not require surgery for the injury sustained in the first half of Sunday's 45-17 home victory against the Las Vegas Raiders, and he is regarded as a "quick healer," per the report.
Also on Tuesday, NFL Network reported Patriots left tackle Will Campbell is considered week-to-week with a knee injury.
With Henderson sidelined, the Patriots (3-2) likely will lean more heavily on starter Rhamondre Stevenson for Sunday's AFC East clash with the New York Jets (2-3) in Foxborough, Mass. New England also has second-year running back Corey Kiner on the roster.
Henderson gained 22 yards on four carries and had one catch for 16 yards before departing with the right ankle injury. He has 163 rushing yards and one touchdown in four games this season.
A second-round pick out of Ohio State in 2025, Henderson has rushed for 1,074 yards and 10 touchdowns and caught 37 passes for 243 yards and one score in 21 career games (four starts).
Campbell, 22, sustained his injury during the first half of Sunday's game versus the Raiders.
Caleb Lomu, New England's first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, replaced Campbell at left tackle.
Campbell missed four games during his rookie season in 2025 with a knee injury. He has started all 18 games in which he has appeared since the Patriots selected him with the fourth overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft.
(--Field Level Media)