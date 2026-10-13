Report: Pats RB TreVeyon Henderson out multiple weeks

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Oct 13 (Field Level Media) - New England Patriots running back TreVeyon ​Henderson will be sidelined multiple weeks with a high ankle sprain, ESPN reported on Tuesday.

Henderson will not require ‌surgery for the injury sustained in the first half of Sunday's 45-17 home ⁠victory against the Las Vegas ​Raiders, and he is regarded ⁠as a "quick healer," per the report.

Also on Tuesday, NFL ‌Network reported Patriots left ‌tackle Will Campbell is considered week-to-week with a knee ⁠injury.

With Henderson sidelined, the Patriots (3-2) ⁠likely will lean more heavily on starter Rhamondre Stevenson for Sunday's AFC East clash with the New York Jets (2-3) in Foxborough, Mass. New England also has second-year running back Corey Kiner on the roster.

Henderson gained 22 yards on four ‌carries and had one catch for ​16 yards before departing with the right ankle injury. He has 163 rushing yards and one touchdown in four games this season.

A second-round pick out of Ohio State in 2025, Henderson has rushed for 1,074 yards and 10 touchdowns and caught 37 passes for 243 yards and one score ​in 21 career games (four starts).

Campbell, 22, sustained his injury during the ‌first half of ‌Sunday's ⁠game versus the Raiders.

Caleb Lomu, New England's first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, replaced Campbell at left tackle.

Campbell missed four games during his rookie season in 2025 with a knee ‌injury. He has started ​all 18 games in which he ‌has appeared since the ⁠Patriots selected ​him with the fourth overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft.

(--Field ​Level Media)