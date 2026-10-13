Rams' Alaric Jackson gets 2-game ban for punching Bills' Bradley Chubb

Updated - Oct. 13, 2026 at 3:04 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 13, 2026 at 7:39 a.m.

Field Level Media
 
Sep 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Bradley Chubb (9) and defensive back Te'cory Couch (33) react after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at New Highmark Stadium.

Sep 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Bradley Chubb (9) and defensive back Te'cory Couch (33) react after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at New Highmark Stadium. (Mark Konezny-Imagn Images)

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Oct 13 (Field Level Media) - Rams offensive lineman Alaric ​Jackson was suspended two games by the NFL for punching Buffalo Bills linebacker Bradley Chubb ‌after Los Angeles lost Monday night in overtime.

Chubb was spotted talking to ⁠players on both teams ​near midfield after the ⁠Bills' 37-34 overtime victory over the Rams when ‌he appeared to ‌say something to Jackson. The 6-foot-7, 338-pound Jackson ⁠walked toward Chubb -- 6-4 ⁠and 268 pounds -- and punched him in the jaw.

"It's just emotions, you know what I mean? Emotional game, it was a close game," said Chubb, who was pulled away from the confrontation. "They always ‌catch the second guy, so I ​let him swing, and then my teammates held me back, and I just chilled."

Jackson, 28, was pulled away by Rams tight end Colby Parkinson after the punch.

He will lose paychecks while missing the Rams' next two games -- against the Arizona Cardinals ​this week and at the Las Vegas Raiders in ‌Week 7. He ‌is ⁠eligible to rejoin the Rams following the Raiders game Oct. 25.

Chubb, 30, said he was fine after the incident.

"I'm just ready for next week," he said. "You ‌see me, I'm smiling, ​I'm with my team. I'll ‌be ready for ⁠next week."

Chubb ​and the Bills (4-1) will visit the Raiders on Sunday.

(--Field ​Level Media)

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