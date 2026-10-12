Al-Nassr match in AFC Champions League delayed 1 hour after Riyadh security alert

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RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr's AFC Champions League Elite match against Uzbekistan's Neftchi Fergana was delayed by an hour Monday in Riyadh after Saudi Arabia's Civil Defense issued a security alert.

A sparse crowd at Al-Awwal Park remained in their seats as the teams waited to kick off.

The Saudi-led coalition said it had twice intercepted and destroyed ballistic missiles launched Monday by the Houthi rebels toward Riyadh. At least three explosions could be heard Monday night in the city.

Saudi Arabia's Civil Defense, which had warned residents through alerts sent to their phones, later said the danger had passed.

Al-Nassr won the game 3-1. Angelo Gabriel put the home side ahead in the 33rd minute, and Ronaldo made it 2-0 three minutes before the break. Alisher Odilov pulled a goal back for the visitors before a 78th minute own goal sealed the Saudi team's win.

The Iran-backed Houthis have claimed a series of recent missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, including strikes on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport that killed at least 13 people and wounded over 300 over the weekend.

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