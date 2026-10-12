Gunmen in northwestern Nigeria kill 20 people heading to market

Updated - Oct. 12, 2026 at 6:39 a.m. | Posted - Oct. 12, 2026 at 5:26 a.m.

ReutersReuters
 

Save Story

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

ABUJA, Oct 12 — Gunmen ambushed a convoy of traders travelling to a market ​under military escort and killed at least 20 people in Nigeria's northwestern Zamfara state, a witness and a ‌military source said on Monday.

• Local resident Musa Danladi told Reuters the attack ⁠occurred around 2 p.m. on ​Saturday with the convoy en ⁠route to Nasarawa market in Bukkuyum district from Gwashi

• ‌Danladi, who helped retrieve ‌the bodies, said four soldiers, three policemen and a ⁠Nigerian civil defence corps officer ⁠were among those killed, along with 12 civilians

• Northwestern Nigeria has seen a surge in attacks by heavily armed gangs, known as bandits, who raid villages, abduct residents for ransom and rustle livestock

• A military source confirmed the ‌attack and said 19 people were also ​wounded

• Military and police authorities did not immediately respond to requests for comment

• Separately, the military said an air strike in northeastern Borno state killed more than 40 Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters, including a senior commander, on October 10

• Military spokesperson Captain Mohammed Goni said the ​strike targeted an ISWAP enclave in Badu village after intelligence indicated ‌the fighters were ‌planning ⁠coordinated attacks on troops.

• Goni said the fighters belonged to ISWAP's Murabitun unit, a mobile force involved in attacks and patrols, and that the strike had significantly weakened the group's operational capabilities ‌in the region

(Reporting by ​Adewale Kolawole and Ahmed Kingimi ‌in Maiduguri; Addititonal reporting ⁠by Hamza ​Ibrahim in Kano; Writing by Elisha Bala-Gbogbo; Editing by Andrew Cawthrne, ​Alexandra Hudson)

Most recent World stories

Related topics

World

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  