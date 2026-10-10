Man seriously injured after entering tiger enclosure at UK wildlife park, police say

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A man was seriously injured after jumping into a tiger enclosure at a UK wildlife park, police say.

"At 1.35pm today (Saturday 10 October) we received reports of a man entering a tiger enclosure at Yorkshire Wildlife Park," South Yorkshire Police said.

"The tiger has subsequently attacked the man and this has resulted in serious injury."

The park was evacuated following the incident. The tiger remained in the enclosure following the attack, and there is no wider risk posed to the public, according to authorities.

The police spokesperson said that officers were working to contact the man's family, and added that people are being encouraged not to share "distressing" footage of the incident circulating online.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park, near the city of Doncaster in northern England, confirmed that a "serious incident" took place at one of its tiger enclosures in a statement.

The park's emergency response procedures were "immediately activated," and emergency services are on the scene, the statement said.

The park announced it would be shut for the rest of Saturday and Sunday.

This story has been updated.