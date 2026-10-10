Rain and wind threats remain as Isaias pushes further inland

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CNN — (CNN) -- Isaias has weakened into a post-tropical cyclone after first making landfall near Destin, Florida, as a Category 2 hurricane, hitting with 5 feet of storm surge and 105 mph sustained winds. It is the first US hurricane landfall since Milton came ashore as a Category 3 south of Tampa exactly two years ago.

One person has died in Escambia County in western Florida, a spokesperson confirmed to CNN, after Isaias made landfall.

The death occurred "due to a downed tree," the spokesperson said.

Flooding rain, isolated tornadoes and strong winds remain a threat across the Southeast today and into early Sunday as the remnants of Isaias push farther inland. Recovery efforts have begun but hundreds of thousands of people remain without power.

People in Alabama have been urged to prepare for the worst as the situation develops, amid concerns about possible "spin-off tornadoes." Local authorities have urged residents to stay off roads as crews assess the damage.