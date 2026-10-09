Legendary coach, Hall of Fame TE Mike Ditka dies at 86

Posted - Oct. 9, 2026 at 9:31 a.m.

Field Level Media
 
FILE PHOTO: Former NFL player and head coach Mike Ditka listens to fellow former players speak at a news conference held by the Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund at the National Press Club in Washington June 26, 2007.

FILE PHOTO: Former NFL player and head coach Mike Ditka listens to fellow former players speak at a news conference held by the Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund at the National Press Club in Washington June 26, 2007. (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque (UNITED STATES)/File Photo)

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Oct 09 (Field Level Media) - ​The legendary Mike Ditka has died at the age of ‌86, his family announced on Friday.

A cause ⁠of death ​was not immediately ⁠announced.

Ditka was the first tight ‌end to ‌be inducted into the Pro Football ⁠Hall of ⁠Fame and later led the Bears to a Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl XX.

"It is with profound sadness that we ‌announce the passing ​of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, Mike Ditka," the family said in a statement. "While the world knew Mike as a Hall of Fame football player, ​legendary coach, and leader ‌of the ‌Chicago ⁠Bears' Super Bowl XX championship team, we knew him as the heart of our family. Mike ‌will be missed ​beyond measure and ‌remembered forever. With ⁠love ​and gratitude, The Ditka Family."

(--Field Level ​Media)

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