LeBron James is playing for the Philadelphia 76ers for the first time in preseason game at Brooklyn

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NEW YORK — LeBron James is playing for the first time with the Philadelphia 76ers, getting started on the expected final stop in his NBA career.

James, who joined the 76ers this summer for his NBA-record 24th season, is in the starting lineup for the 76ers on Thursday night in their exhibition game against the Brooklyn Nets.

James, 41, sat out Philadelphia's exhibition opener on Monday against the New York Knicks, but the 76ers are getting a first look at the potent lineup they put together this summer. James and fellow All-Star newcomer Jaylen Brown started with holdovers Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe.

Coach Nick Nurse said he expected to play his starters about half the game.

James spent the last eight seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers before signing a two-year deal with the 76ers for the league minimum.

The new guy seemed already in charge in his new locker room, turning the music on loud when he returned from a pregame workout to continue getting ready. His blue 76ers uniform sat folded on the floor next to his chair.

The 76ers play their season opener on Oct. 20 in New York, where the Knicks will raise the banner to celebrate their NBA championship.

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