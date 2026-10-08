News  / 

Complete the Halloween party spread with Hot Chicken Monster Sliders

Posted - Oct. 8, 2026 at 11:50 a.m.

Lauren TippettsKSL
 
These Hot Chicken Monster Sliders are spicy, cheesy, crunchy and seriously cute!

These Hot Chicken Monster Sliders are spicy, cheesy, crunchy and seriously cute! (Courtesy of Rhodes Bake N Serv)

Save Story

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

Forget the tricks, these little monsters are all about the treats! These Hot Chicken Monster Sliders are spicy, cheesy, crunchy and seriously cute!

Heidi VanValkenburg, with Rhode's Bake N Serve, shared how to make these easy sliders perfect for a Halloween party, or just to entertain the kids.

Hot Chicken Monster Sliders

INGREDIENTS

  • 6 Warm & Serve Soft White Rolls
  • 12-18 breaded chicken bites
  • 1/2 cup Nashville hot sauce or hot honey sauce
  • 6 slices Mozzarella Cheese
  • 3 sandwich sliced Dill Pickles
  • 12 green olives
  • 12 toothpicks

METHOD

  1. Bake rolls according to package instructions, let cool.
  2. Cut cheese slices into a 2-3 inch circle; use a cookie cutter or a lid as a guide. Then cut small triangles out along the edge to make sharp teeth.
  3. Bake chicken according to package instructions then coat with hot sauce.
  4. Cut rolls in half. First, place a sliced pickle for the tongue on the bottom half of the roll. Then add two to three coated chicken bites. Then, place cheese for teeth and top it with the other half of the roll.
  5. Then take two olives and attach toothpicks, then poke into the top of roll for the monster eyes.
  6. Serve while hot.

Find more recipes at rhodesbakenserv.com.

Most recent News stories

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  