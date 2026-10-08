Complete the Halloween party spread with Hot Chicken Monster Sliders

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

Forget the tricks, these little monsters are all about the treats! These Hot Chicken Monster Sliders are spicy, cheesy, crunchy and seriously cute!

Heidi VanValkenburg, with Rhode's Bake N Serve, shared how to make these easy sliders perfect for a Halloween party, or just to entertain the kids.

Hot Chicken Monster Sliders

INGREDIENTS

6 Warm & Serve Soft White Rolls

12-18 breaded chicken bites

1/2 cup Nashville hot sauce or hot honey sauce

6 slices Mozzarella Cheese

3 sandwich sliced Dill Pickles

12 green olives

12 toothpicks

METHOD

Bake rolls according to package instructions, let cool. Cut cheese slices into a 2-3 inch circle; use a cookie cutter or a lid as a guide. Then cut small triangles out along the edge to make sharp teeth. Bake chicken according to package instructions then coat with hot sauce. Cut rolls in half. First, place a sliced pickle for the tongue on the bottom half of the roll. Then add two to three coated chicken bites. Then, place cheese for teeth and top it with the other half of the roll. Then take two olives and attach toothpicks, then poke into the top of roll for the monster eyes. Serve while hot.

Find more recipes at rhodesbakenserv.com.