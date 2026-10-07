Trump says he'll award fireballer Roger Clemens the Presidential Medal of Freedom

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SAN ANTONIO — President Donald Trump announced Wednesday night that he would award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to fireballer Roger Clemens, calling the seven-time Cy Young winner "maybe the greatest pitcher of all time."

Addressing a rally in San Antonio, Trump renewed his calls for Clemens to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. That's an honor the pitcher known as "The Rocket" has yet to receive because of suspicions he used steroids during a 24-year career that featured time with the Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees and Houston Astros.

"We're giving him the Presidential Medal of Freedom," Trump said. "And, along with the Congressional Medal of Honor, it's the highest award bestowed upon anyone."

The president continued: "He'll be in the Hall of Fame someday, but he deserves it. One of the greatest athletes, and maybe the greatest pitcher, of all time."

He added that the medal "is a big step up from the Hall of Fame."

Trump has given the medal to various athletes during his two terms in the White House, including golfing legend Tiger Woods, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach, famed Yankees closer Mariano Rivera and Lou Holtz, former coach of Notre Dame football.

He's bestowed the same honor on Elvis Presley posthumously and on Rush Limbaugh the year before the conservative radio host died.

Wednesday's surprise revelation came near the end of a Trump speech that lasted more than 100 minutes, and with the crowd having lost some of its enthusiasm. Clemens was attending the event, and the president called him to the stage, where the retired right-hander offered, "Well, I'm stunned."

"This supersedes anything that obviously I've done in my playing career," Clemens said. "And to get it from this man, this president, there wouldn't be another president I'd want to get it from."

Clemens, who was raised in Houston, said he was honored that the announcement came in Texas and added of Trump: "You're talking about a winner. That's a winner right there."

Clemens, like slugger Barry Bonds and many other stars widely suspected of using performance-enhancing drugs, was repeatedly rejected by baseball writers in his bid for the Hall of Fame. There are other avenues where Clemens and others could eventually make it, but the road is not easy.

Clemens isn't the first star baseball player Trump has made a Hall of Fame case for. The president issued a posthumous federal pardon last year for the late Pete Rose, which led to Major League Baseball lifting its ban on the all-time career hits leader.

Trump has called for Rose to be inducted in the Hall of Fame too — also, so far, unsuccessfully.

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Weissert reported from Washington.