The new film exploring the visual image of Joseph Smith Jr.

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SALT LAKE CITY — Joseph Smith, the first prophet and president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has been the subject of paintings, portraits and historical accounts for nearly two centuries. But a new documentary is asking a question most people have never considered: what did he actually look like?

Using historical research, forensic science and a family heirloom that could change everything, the film Brother Joseph Again is taking a refreshing look. Adam Monteirth is from Purdie Distribution and Patrick Bishop is the film's historical researcher. They shared what makes this film different from everything we've already seen about Joseph Smith.

For more information, visit brotherjosephagain.com.