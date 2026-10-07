News  / 

The new film exploring the visual image of Joseph Smith Jr.

Posted - Oct. 7, 2026 at 11:50 a.m.

Lauren TippettsKSL
 
Joseph Smith, the first prophet and president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has been the subject of paintings, portraits and historical accounts for nearly two centuries.

Joseph Smith, the first prophet and president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has been the subject of paintings, portraits and historical accounts for nearly two centuries. (Brother Joseph Again Trailer)

Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SALT LAKE CITY — Joseph Smith, the first prophet and president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has been the subject of paintings, portraits and historical accounts for nearly two centuries. But a new documentary is asking a question most people have never considered: what did he actually look like?

Using historical research, forensic science and a family heirloom that could change everything, the film Brother Joseph Again is taking a refreshing look. Adam Monteirth is from Purdie Distribution and Patrick Bishop is the film's historical researcher. They shared what makes this film different from everything we've already seen about Joseph Smith.

For more information, visit brotherjosephagain.com.

Most recent News stories

KSL.com Beyond Business
KSL.com Beyond Series

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  