Seven injured in Polish school knife attack, police say

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

WARSAW, Oct 7 — Seven people were ​injured in a knife attack at a Polish ‌school, police said on Wednesday, adding ⁠that the ​attacker had been ⁠detained.

The mayor of Ostroleka, ‌the town ‌where the incident happened, confirmed ⁠that ⁠an attack had taken place and that several people were injured.

"The most important information is that the situation ‌has been ​brought under control," mayor Pawel Niewiadomski said in a statement.

Private broadcaster RMF FM reported that the attacker was a 19-year-old student of the ​school and that ‌there were ‌two ⁠serious injuries among the wounded

According to RMF most victims were students, although one ‌teacher was also ​wounded.

(Reporting by ‌Alan Charlish, Anna ⁠Wlodarczak-Semczuk, ​Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Toby ​Chopra)