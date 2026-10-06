Star closer Mason Miller goes on paternity list before Padres face Brewers in Game 3 of NLDS

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

SAN DIEGO — Padres closer Mason Miller went on the postseason paternity list Tuesday night with San Diego facing elimination in the NL Division Series.

The intimidating All-Star reliever will miss at least one game, the Padres announced about 45 minutes before the first pitch. Wandy Peralta replaced Miller on the 26-man playoff roster.

Miller was one of the best closers in the majors this season for the Padres. With a fastball that regularly touches 104 mph, Miller converted 38 of his 41 save opportunities and went 5-2 with a 0.90 WHIP and 129 strikeouts over just 70 innings.

But Miller also blew the save in the ninth inning of the Padres' 4-3 loss to the Brewers in Milwaukee last Sunday, putting San Diego in an 0-2 hole in the best-of-five series.

While attempting to finish a two-inning save, Miller issued three walks before Jackson Chourio delivered a two-out, two-strike, two-RBI single to win it on Miller's 40th pitch.

Peralta was left off the Padres' initial NLDS roster despite posting a 3.61 ERA during the regular season as a solid middle reliever.

Miller is the second Padres pitcher to go on the paternity list in this playoff series.

Walker Buehler missed the first two games in Milwaukee while on the list, but replacement Randy Vasquez also didn't pitch while San Diego lost two straight in Milwaukee. Buehler, who returned to the Padres on Monday, recorded the final outs of the 2024 World Series while earning his first major league save for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

___

See AP's full MLB coverage here