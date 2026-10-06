Michigan TE apologizes for leaked texts criticizing OC

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Oct 06 (Field Level Media) - Michigan tight end Zack Marshall posted an apology online Tuesday after ​making what he called "inappropriate comments" about his offensive coordinator in a group text that leaked.

The messages, posted to X on Monday by the account College Transfer ‌Portal, showed Marshall criticizing coordinator Jason Beck and the Wolverines' offense.

"Last weekend, in the hours after we lost, I ⁠made some inappropriate comments that I regret," ​Marshall wrote in a social media ⁠post Tuesday. "The game is won and lost as a team, and I pointed fingers instead ‌of taking accountability. I ‌let my frustrations speak for me in an emotional moment. I apologize ⁠to my teammates and coaches for the unnecessary drama ⁠that this has caused."

A spokesperson for the Michigan athletic department told ESPN that coaches have discussed the situation with Marshall.

Marshall, who has not recorded a reception this season, told the other members of the group chat following the Wolverines' 20-14 loss to Minnesota on Saturday that Beck "had a meeting (with) all the (tight ends) and told us ‌none of us are valuable to this offense."

He referenced ​former head coach Sherrone Moore -- fired last December after an investigation determined he had an inappropriate relationship with a staffer -- and wrote Beck was "worse than Sherrone (minus the findings and other evidence)."

"Basically our offense sucks cause if you blitz us we have no answers," Marshall also wrote. "... Also Beck tells (quarterback) Bryce (Underwood) where to go on every play and it gets strapped. Bryce is a good qb, Beck is a problem."

Michigan ​is 3-2 and has started its Big Ten schedule with consecutive losses to Iowa and Minnesota, in ‌which the Wolverines ‌put up 19 ⁠and 14 points, respectively. Underwood, a former five-star recruit, has taken much of the blame as he has thrown four interceptions with a 59.3 percent completion rate.

Beck, 46, is in his first season at Michigan as its offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach after following new ‌head coach Kyle Whittingham from ​Utah, where he held the same positions. He ‌has previously coached offense ⁠and quarterbacks at ​New Mexico (2024) and Syracuse (2022-23).

Marshall, a senior, had 16 receptions for 199 yards and one touchdown in 2025.

(--Field ​Level Media)