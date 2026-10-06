Christa Pike is conscious and speaking after she survived Tennessee's execution attempt, her attorneys say

Updated - Oct. 6, 2026 at 3:34 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 6, 2026 at 3:07 p.m.

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Christa Pike, a Tennessee inmate who survived Tennessee's attempt to execute her, is conscious and speaking as she continues to receive medical care at a hospital, according to a statement from her attorneys.

"Against all odds, Christa Pike is conscious, speaking, and continues to receive critical medical care. Despite the severe damage she endured to her arms, she is still handcuffed and shackled to the bed. Her recovery is medically unprecedented. Her prognosis remains unclear but, at a minimum, we expect a long recovery," her attorneys said in a statement.

Pike survived two ostensibly lethal doses of pentobarbital last week after prison staff tried twice to carry out her planned execution last week.

Her attorneys said they are grateful to the first responders and medical team who "treated Christa like a human and have provided exceptional care to her." They say "despite severe damage she endured to her arms," Pike remains handcuffed and shackled to her bed.

She is the only person known to survive a complete execution attempt in the United States, according to her attorneys.

They are calling on Tennessee's governor to commute her sentence to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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