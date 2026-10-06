Merino comes up clutch again for Spain as Kane marks record-setting match with 2 goals for England

Posted - Oct. 6, 2026 at 2:57 p.m.

Steve DouglasAssociated Press
 
Spain's Mikel Merino, center, celebrates scoring his side's 2nd goal during a Nations League soccer match between Croatia and Spain in Split, Croatia, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026.

Spain's Mikel Merino, center, celebrates scoring his side's 2nd goal during a Nations League soccer match between Croatia and Spain in Split, Croatia, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

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Spain preserved its 2½-year unbeaten streak by rallying to beat Croatia thanks to a clutch second-half double from super-sub Mikel Merino, while Harry Kane scored two more goals on another record-setting match for the England captain.

The marathon batch of Nations League matches ended with Merino — a star off the bench so many times for Spain in recent years — powering home an 88th-minute strike to complete the world champions' stirring recovery in a 2-1 win in Split.

The Arsenal midfielder had already equalized in the 61st minute after entering as a halftime substitute, with Spain trailing to a goal by Ivan Perišić. That marked the first time the Spanish had gone behind since June 2024.

Kane's double in England's 3-0 win over Czechia came on his record-tying 125th appearance for his country. It took him to 91 international goals, which is an outright England record.

Spain joined Portugal as the only teams to win all their group games in the Nations League over the last two weeks.

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