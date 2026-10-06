Sixers lose backup C Ariel Hukporti to torn Achilles

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Oct 07 (Field Level Media) - Philadelphia 76ers center Ariel Hukporti suffered a torn right Achilles tendon in Monday night's preseason opener.
The team announced that Hukporti underwent successful surgery on Tuesday, and he will be out indefinitely. The 76ers said further updates will be provided as appropriate.
The injury occurred during the first quarter of the Sixers' 120-97 win against the visiting New York Knicks.
Hukporti started the game against his former team and finished with one assist and one missed shot in five minutes.
The 24-year-old native of Germany signed a one-year, $3.4 million contract with Philadelphia in July after winning an NBA championship with the Knicks last season.
Hukporti averaged 2.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 9.1 minutes in 79 games (six starts) with the Knicks over the past two seasons.
(--Field Level Media)