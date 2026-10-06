Sixers lose backup C Ariel Hukporti to torn Achilles

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Oct 07 (Field Level Media) - ​Philadelphia 76ers center Ariel Hukporti suffered a torn right ‌Achilles tendon in Monday night's preseason opener.

The ⁠team announced ​that Hukporti underwent ⁠successful surgery on Tuesday, ‌and he will ‌be out indefinitely. The 76ers ⁠said further ⁠updates will be provided as appropriate.

The injury occurred during the first quarter of the Sixers' 120-97 win against the visiting ‌New York Knicks.

Hukporti ​started the game against his former team and finished with one assist and one missed shot in five minutes.

The 24-year-old native of Germany signed a ​one-year, $3.4 million contract with ‌Philadelphia in ‌July ⁠after winning an NBA championship with the Knicks last season.

Hukporti averaged 2.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and ‌9.1 minutes in ​79 games (six ‌starts) with the ⁠Knicks ​over the past two seasons.

(--Field Level ​Media)