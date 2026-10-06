Tennis-Alcaraz finds best form to sink Lehecka and retain Japan Open crown

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TOKYO, Oct 6 — Carlos Alcaraz made another slow start before cruising past unseeded Czech Jiri Lehecka 7-6(4) 6-4 ​in the Japan Open final on Tuesday to retain his title and continue his resurgence after a lengthy wrist injury layoff.

The ATP 500 tournament victory is ‌Alcaraz's third of the year after the Australian Open and Qatar Open, before the 23-year-old was sidelined for nearly ⁠five months and returned at the US ​Open in late August.

"I'm really happy to ⁠be able to lift a trophy again," Alcaraz said. "It's been a while and obviously ‌it's extra special after ‌my injury and my comeback, in the second tournament that I'm playing.

"It was ⁠a really tough week and I didn't play ⁠my best tennis and my best level but I did find good solutions and that's what matters in the end."

Alcaraz became the first man to go back-to-back in Tokyo since American Pete Sampras in 1993-94.

The world number three started shakily, dropping serve in the first game, but soon recovered and dialled up the intensity to ‌break world number 19 Lehecka's serve with a scorching backhand ​to level at 3-3.

More uncharacteristic errors from Alcaraz gave Lehecka hope in the tiebreak, but the Spaniard unleashed a sublime drop-shot en route to clinching the opening set to lay the platform for his 27th title overall.

'NEGATIVE THOUGHTS'

The seven-times Grand Slam champion took control midway through the second set, breaking to claim a 4-3 lead before sealing victory by forcing an error on match point and then celebrating wildly with ​his team courtside.

Alcaraz said his triumph helped erase the doubts that he faced during his injury break.

"A ‌lot of negative ‌thoughts come ⁠to your mind," Alcaraz added.

"If you're going to come back healthy, if you're going to come back the same as you were before, if I will be able to hit the ball normally without pain. I trusted myself and it worked out."

Alcaraz will return to action ‌at the Shanghai Masters ​where he will take on Juan Manuel Cerundolo or ‌a qualifier first. The ⁠main draw of ​the ATP 1000 event begins on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair and Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by ​Ed Osmond)