Packers LB Edgerrin Cooper (Achilles) out for season

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Oct 05 (Field Level Media) - Green Bay Packers linebacker ​Edgerrin Cooper will miss the remainder of the season after an MRI revealed Monday he has ‌a torn left Achilles tendon.

"He's a tough guy to lose," Packers coach ⁠Matt LaFleur said Monday. "We ​all saw what he was ⁠able to do in basically a half of ‌football and the ‌player he is. My heart hurts for him, his ⁠recovery, and what he's ⁠going through."

Cooper was carted off the field in Sunday's 17-14 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he went to the ground untouched immediately after a snap in the third quarter. He grabbed at ‌his left ankle as the play ​proceeded.

In the first half at Tampa, Cooper had nine tackles, an interception, a quarterback sack and one pass defensed.

Cooper, 24, had 30 tackles and an interception in four games this season. The second-round draft pick out of Texas A&M in 2024 has 235 ​tackles with seven sacks in 34 games (24 starts) in three ‌seasons with Green ‌Bay.

The ⁠Packers filled Cooper's spot with Isaiah McDuffie and Ty'Ron Hopper for the remainder of the game.

There are questions about what the Packers might do at running back ‌with Chris Brooks (ankle) undergoing ​tests Monday, according to LaFleur. ‌He had four ⁠carries for ​30 yards -- including a 27-yarder -- before he left the game.

(--Field ​Level Media)