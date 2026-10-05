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Lose the weight for good without injections or meal replacements

Posted - Oct. 5, 2026 at 11:50 a.m.

Lauren TippettsKSL
 
They are helping people rethink weight loss by focusing on healthier habits, real food and changes that can last.

They are helping people rethink weight loss by focusing on healthier habits, real food and changes that can last. (Siam - stock.adobe.com)

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SALT LAKE CITY — If you've tried losing weight only to gain it all back, one company wants to help you try a different approach. They are helping people rethink weight loss by focusing on healthier habits, real food and changes that can last.

Bonnie Siulua with Salt Lake City Fat Loss shared how their program helps clients lose weight, improve energy and maintain results without weight loss injections or packaged meal replacements.

For more information, visit slcfatloss.com. Get a free 15 minute consultation and $200 off services during their fall special.

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