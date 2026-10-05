NHL-All-time scoring leader Ovechkin says this season will be his last

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Oct 5 — Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin will retire after the 2026-27 ​NHL season, the league's all-time goal-scoring leader said on Monday, calling time on one of the ‌sport's most extraordinary careers after more than two decades.

Ovechkin propelled himself to the ⁠top of multiple all-time ​NHL records after joining the ⁠league in 2005, ranking first in 40-goal seasons (14) and ‌power-play goals (331). He ‌broke Wayne Gretzky's all-time goal-scoring record last year ⁠when he netted his 895th, ⁠a mark once thought untouchable.

"My family and I decided this summer that this will be my final year in the NHL," the 41-year-old Russian said in a statement. "I love this game so much, but I know ‌in my heart it's the right ​decision."

Ovechkin informed his teammates of his decision in a locker- room address, with their opening home game of the season set for Wednesday.

"I am excited about this season with my teammates, and we will do everything we can to make this year special," said Ovechkin.

"I ​am going to enjoy every moment with my family, ‌my boys, our fans ‌and ⁠everyone who has been part of my hockey career."

The former first overall draft pick for the Capitals is the longest-contracted professional athlete ever in Washington DC, and delivered ‌the team their first ​Stanley Cup championship in 2018.

(Reporting ‌by Amy Tennery in ⁠New York ​and Frank Pingue in Toronto, Editing by Tomasz Janowski and ​Ed Osmond)