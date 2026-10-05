Two dead, 11 rescued after fire onboard ship in Black Sea, Romania says

Updated - Oct. 5, 2026 at 5:39 a.m. | Posted - Oct. 5, 2026 at 4:57 a.m.

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Firefighters and rescuers work near a helicopter at an emergency helicopter base in Constanta, Romania, during a rescue operation following a maritime incident involving a fire aboard a vessel outside Romania's territorial waters, in which two people died and others were rescued, in this handout image released on October 5, 2026. Romanian Interior Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

Firefighters and rescuers work near a helicopter at an emergency helicopter base in Constanta, Romania, during a rescue operation following a maritime incident involving a fire aboard a vessel outside Romania's territorial waters, in which two people died and others were rescued, in this handout image released on October 5, 2026. Romanian Interior Ministry/Handout via REUTERS (REUTERS)

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Oct 5 — Romanian authorities said on Monday that two people ​had died and others had been rescued after a fire on a ship in ‌the Black Sea outside Romania's territorial waters.

Romania's interior ministry said ⁠11 crew members of ​the ship, which it ⁠described as sinking, had been rescued. The ‌country's Naval Authority ‌said the incident involved a fire on the ⁠ship Royad Mammadov.

The ⁠authorities did not give details on the cause of the fire, and a spokesperson for the Romanian Naval Authority said she could not provide more information.

Romanian media reported the ship was ‌Turkish and carrying grain. ​The incident occurred near an oil platform operated by Romanian energy company OMV Petrom, media said.

The ship, flying under the flag of St Kitts & Nevis, was headed to Ravenna, Italy and was last in port at Izmail, Ukraine, ​according to website VesselFinder.com.

NATO member Romania shares a ‌614-km (382-mile) land border ‌with ⁠Ukraine. Since the Ukraine-Russia war started four years ago, it has seen Russian drones breaching its airspace as well as mines floating in the ‌Black Sea across key ​trade and energy routes.

(Reporting ‌by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk, ⁠Pawel Florkiewicz ​and Jason Hovet; Editing by Aidan Lewis and ​Jan Harvey)

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