Coast Guard suspends search for people on crashed medical aircraft

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BOSTON, Oct 4 — The US Coast Guard has ​halted its search for six people who were on a medical transport aircraft that ‌crashed off the coast of Massachusetts' Nantucket Island.

"Suspending a search is ⁠not an easy decision," ​said Rear Admiral Matthew ⁠Lake, commander of the Coast Guard's Northeast ‌District, in a ‌statement on Sunday. "We express our deepest condolences to ⁠the families and ⁠loved ones affected by the tragedy and our gratitude for our partner agencies who helped support search efforts."

The Coast Guard said that after it found debris late on Saturday from a Gulfstream ‌jet traveling to Boston ​from Bermuda, it searched for the passengers and crew on Sunday with aircraft and vessels on the water.

The aircraft, registered to Latitude Air Ambulance, left Bermuda at 12:41 a.m. on Saturday (0301 GMT), according to data from flight tracking website FlightAware. ​Officials said four Canadians and two citizens of ‌Bermuda were on ‌the ⁠plane, which was headed for Boston's Logan International Airport.

Local TV station Boston 25 posted an audio clip of Logan's air traffic controller asking the Gulfstream ‌pilot whether he was ​declaring an emergency. There was ‌no response from ⁠the pilot.

(Reporting ​by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Sergio Non and ​Thomas Derpinghaus)