Bengals lose WRs Ja'Marr Chase (concussion), Tee Higgins (adductor)

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Oct 04 (Field Level Media) - Along with losing All-Pro wide receiver Ja'Marr ​Chase to a concussion in Sunday's home loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Cincinnati Bengals saw No. 2 receiver Tee ‌Higgins leave the game with an adductor injury.

Chase, who had three catches for 27 yards, ⁠was ruled out with a concussion ​after his head hit the ⁠turf early in the second quarter of the 22-17 loss.

Higgins, who ‌reeled in 11 receptions ‌for 157 yards, exited in the fourth quarter and missed ⁠most of the Bengals' last possession ⁠that ended at the Jaguars' 12-yard line.

In the second quarter, Chase caught a 4-yard pass from Joe Burrow then had his facemask grabbed and pulled by Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones. While Chase fell to the ground, linebacker Ventrell Miller dove into Chase and ‌knocked the back of his helmet into the ​turf.

Following a toe-tapping sideline grab late in the game, Higgins injured his adductor. He left briefly and returned for one play on the Bengals' final drive but was unable to continue.

Chase, 26, has 21 receptions for 212 yards and three touchdowns over four games this season.

In six NFL seasons, all with the Bengals, the ​five-time Pro Bowl selection has 541 receptions for 7,049 yards and 57 touchdowns. ‌The Bengals selected ‌him ⁠with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Higgins, 27, has 25 receptions for 401 yards and one touchdown in four games this season.

In his seventh season after Cincinnati selected him in the ‌second round of the 2020 ​draft, Higgins has 414 catches for ‌5,842 yards and 46 ⁠touchdowns. He ​earned his first Pro Bowl selection last year, posting a career-high 11 touchdowns.

(--Field ​Level Media)