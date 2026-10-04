Bengals lose WRs Ja'Marr Chase (concussion), Tee Higgins (adductor)

Updated - Oct. 4, 2026 at 5:11 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 4, 2026 at 1:41 p.m.

Field Level Media
 
Oct 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs with a catch against Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones (4) during the second quarter at Paycor Stadium.

Oct 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs with a catch against Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones (4) during the second quarter at Paycor Stadium. (Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images)

1 photo
Save Story

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

Oct 04 (Field Level Media) - Along with losing All-Pro wide receiver Ja'Marr ​Chase to a concussion in Sunday's home loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Cincinnati Bengals saw No. 2 receiver Tee ‌Higgins leave the game with an adductor injury.

Chase, who had three catches for 27 yards, ⁠was ruled out with a concussion ​after his head hit the ⁠turf early in the second quarter of the 22-17 loss.

Higgins, who ‌reeled in 11 receptions ‌for 157 yards, exited in the fourth quarter and missed ⁠most of the Bengals' last possession ⁠that ended at the Jaguars' 12-yard line.

In the second quarter, Chase caught a 4-yard pass from Joe Burrow then had his facemask grabbed and pulled by Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones. While Chase fell to the ground, linebacker Ventrell Miller dove into Chase and ‌knocked the back of his helmet into the ​turf.

Following a toe-tapping sideline grab late in the game, Higgins injured his adductor. He left briefly and returned for one play on the Bengals' final drive but was unable to continue.

Chase, 26, has 21 receptions for 212 yards and three touchdowns over four games this season.

In six NFL seasons, all with the Bengals, the ​five-time Pro Bowl selection has 541 receptions for 7,049 yards and 57 touchdowns. ‌The Bengals selected ‌him ⁠with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Higgins, 27, has 25 receptions for 401 yards and one touchdown in four games this season.

In his seventh season after Cincinnati selected him in the ‌second round of the 2020 ​draft, Higgins has 414 catches for ‌5,842 yards and 46 ⁠touchdowns. He ​earned his first Pro Bowl selection last year, posting a career-high 11 touchdowns.

(--Field ​Level Media)

Photos

Most recent NFL stories

Related topics

National SportsNFL
KSL.com Beyond Series

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  