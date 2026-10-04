After an impressive 1st half, Lamar Jackson leaves Baltimore's game against Titans with ankle injury

Posted - Oct. 4, 2026 at 1:04 p.m.

The Associated PressAssociated Press
 
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs the ball past Tennessee Titans defensive end Keldric Faulk (15) during the first half of an NFL football game in Baltimore, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs the ball past Tennessee Titans defensive end Keldric Faulk (15) during the first half of an NFL football game in Baltimore, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

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BALTIMORE — Lamar Jackson has left the Baltimore Ravens' game against Tennessee on Sunday with an ankle injury.

Jackson took a sack in the final seconds of the first half. Baltimore kicked a felt goal on the next play, and when the third quarter begin, Tyler Huntley replaced Jackson at quarterback. Jackson was standing on the sideline but didn't have his helmet on.

The two-time MVP was announced as questionable to return, with the Ravens ahead 24-7.

Jackson went 15 of 20 for 222 yards and two touchdowns in the first half.

Jackson's health has been a constant concern for the Ravens through his spectacular career. Last season he missed four games, and even when he did play, his injuries seemed to hurt his mobility. He's been healthy and sharp this season, but now he's had to miss time in a game.

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