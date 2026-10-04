Commanders QB Marcus Mariota injured vs. Colts

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Oct 04 (Field Level Media) - The Washington Commanders lost starting quarterback Marcus Mariota to a right knee injury in the first quarter of their game Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts in London.
Mariota was injured after being sacked by Laiatu Latu on a third-and-goal play. Mariota appeared to get his leg twisted under him while going down. He left the field under his own power and later went to the locker room.
Mariota completed 3-of-4 passes for 46 yards and ran once for 35 yards before departing the game. He guided Washington to field goals on its first two possessions as he filled in for starting quarterback Jayden Daniels (left elbow).
Rookie Athan Kaliakmanis, a seventh-round pick out of Rutgers, replaced Mariota.
The Commanders began the game without top receiver Terry McLaurin.
Also inactive for the Commanders (1-2) were running back Rachaad White, wide receiver Luke McCaffrey, safety Nick Cross, linebacker Javontae Jean-Baptiste and guard Sam Cosmi.
Indianapolis wide receiver Keenan Allen was downgraded from questionable to out on Saturday as he nurses a groin injury.
Allen joined fellow wideout Darius Slayton, running back D.J. Giddens, defensive end George Gumbs, quarterback Riley Leonard and guard Dalton Tucker in being listed as inactive for the Colts (1-2).
(--Field Level Media)