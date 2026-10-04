Commanders QB Marcus Mariota injured vs. Colts

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Oct 04 (Field Level Media) - The Washington Commanders ​lost starting quarterback Marcus Mariota to a right knee injury in the first quarter of ‌their game Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts in London.

Mariota was ⁠injured after being sacked ​by Laiatu Latu on ⁠a third-and-goal play. Mariota appeared to get his ‌leg twisted under ‌him while going down. He left the ⁠field under his own ⁠power and later went to the locker room.

Mariota completed 3-of-4 passes for 46 yards and ran once for 35 yards before departing the game. He guided Washington to field goals on ‌its first two possessions as ​he filled in for starting quarterback Jayden Daniels (left elbow).

Rookie Athan Kaliakmanis, a seventh-round pick out of Rutgers, replaced Mariota.

The Commanders began the game without top receiver Terry McLaurin.

Also inactive for the Commanders (1-2) were running back Rachaad White, wide receiver ​Luke McCaffrey, safety Nick Cross, linebacker Javontae Jean-Baptiste ‌and guard Sam ‌Cosmi.

Indianapolis ⁠wide receiver Keenan Allen was downgraded from questionable to out on Saturday as he nurses a groin injury.

Allen joined fellow wideout Darius Slayton, running back ‌D.J. Giddens, defensive ​end George Gumbs, quarterback Riley ‌Leonard and guard ⁠Dalton ​Tucker in being listed as inactive for the Colts (1-2).

(--Field ​Level Media)