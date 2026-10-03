Aaron Judge left off Yankees' Division Series roster vs. Rays while he recover from calf strain

Posted - Oct. 3, 2026 at 8:40 a.m.

The Associated PressAssociated Press
 
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, left, and Giancarlo Stanton, right, watch from the dugout during the ninth inning against the Boston Red Sox in Game 2 of baseball's American League Wild Card Series, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026, in New York.

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, left, and Giancarlo Stanton, right, watch from the dugout during the ninth inning against the Boston Red Sox in Game 2 of baseball's American League Wild Card Series, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

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ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Yankees captain Aaron Judge was left off the roster for New York's AL Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays while he tries to work his way back from a calf injury.

A three-time AL MVP, Judge hasn't played since Sept. 16.

Giancarlo Stanton, who hasn't played since April 24 because of strained calf muscles in both legs, remained on the 26-man roster for the best-of-five series starting Saturday.

Stanton was active for the Wild Card Series sweep of Boston but didn't get in the games, which both turned into blowouts.

Judge was sidelined by a fractured rib from May 31 to Sept. 8 and played in just seven games before straining his right calf. He was limited to 66 games this season and hit .241 with 18 homers, 41 RBIs and an .871 OPS, including .174 with one homer and three RBIs in September.

Left-hander Ryan Weathers, sidelined with a left forearm flexor strain since Aug. 22, was added to the roster as an 11th pitcher.

Utilityman Amed Rosario was dropped. He had two plate appearances in the Wild Card Series with a walk and a strikeout.

Right-hander Tyler Davis was added by the Chicago White Sox, who dropped right-hander Huascar Brazobán.

Brazobán appeared in Game 2 of the sweep at Houston, facing three batters. He hit his first, struck out his second and allowed a single to his third.

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