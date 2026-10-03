Fire, smoke seen near Aramco facility in Riyadh, witness says

Updated - Oct. 3, 2026 at 5:51 a.m. | Posted - Oct. 3, 2026 at 5:48 a.m.

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Smoke rises from a fire at the Aramco refinery south of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 3, 2026. REUTERD/Stringer

Smoke rises from a fire at the Aramco refinery south of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 3, 2026. REUTERD/Stringer (REUTERS)

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Oct 3 — A large plume of smoke ​and fire was seen rising in the vicinity of ‌an Aramco facility in Riyadh on Saturday, ⁠a witness told ​Reuters.

There was no ⁠immediate confirmation from Saudi ‌authorities about ‌the fire. Aramco did not immediately ⁠respond to ⁠a request for comment.

The fire comes amid escalating hostilities between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis, who have stepped up ‌attacks on Saudi ​cities and energy infrastructure.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Saturday's fire.

The Houthis said last week they had attacked Saudi Aramco facilities in Yanbu with ​missiles and drones. Saudi Arabia ‌said at ‌the ⁠time that it had intercepted six ballistic missiles fired by the Houthis towards Taif and ‌the Yanbu area, ​but did not ‌report damage to ⁠Aramco ​facilities.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Toby ​Chopra)

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