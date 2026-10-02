Lewandowski and De Bruyne shine in Nations League while Džeko plays his last international game

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Veteran stars took center stage in the Nations League on Friday with Robert Lewandowski and Kevin de Bruyne leading Poland and Belgium to victories thanks to multi-goal performances.

Italy also kept Zinedine Zidane from winning in his home debut as France coach, while Edin Džeko made his last international appearance.

De Bruyne showed he can still dominate a match at age 35 when he scored Belgium's first two goals in a 3-0 win over Turkey in League A.

De Bruyne opened the scoring 10 minutes into the game in Liege when he played a one-two with Dodi Lukébakio and struck from near the edge of the area.

The Napoli playmaker curled home another goal with half an hour to play. Substitute Romelu Lukaku sealed the win over the Turks. Lukébakio hit the post twice.

"I try to lead by example for the younger players, and they follow easily," De Bruyne said. "I feel I can still contribute. I am enjoying myself, and that is the main thing."

Belgium made it two wins and a loss — which came to France — under new coach Mark van Bommel.

When Zidane's name was read out by the stadium announcer after the teams were announced, a roar filled Stade de France.

Things looked good for the home side when Michael Olise put France ahead in the 55th minute with a curling shot from 20 meters which went in off the crossbar.

But poor defending midway through the second half allowed Italy central defender Alessandro Bastoni to run through and clip a low shot inside the right post to secure a 1-1 draw.

France leads Group 1 with seven points, followed by Belgium with six, Italy with four and Turkey with zero.

Lewandowski scored a hat trick to lead a 6-0 demolition of 10-man Romania in League B.

The 38-year-old Chicago Fire striker earned and converted a 24-minute penalty when Romania defender Radu Dragusin was sent off for fouling him in the box.

Lewandowski made it 2-0 in the 47th from a pass by Nicola Zalewski and then rounded off the lopsided victory late with his third goal.

Edin Džeko finished his nearly 20-year-international career for Bosnia-Herzegovina in a 1-1 draw with Sweden also in League B.

Džeko, 40, debuted for his nation in June 2007. He finished with 152 appearances and 73 goals, making him the record holder in both categories for the tiny Balkan nation after helping it reach two World Cups.

Džeko was given an honor guard when he was subbed off in the 63rd, shortly after Viktor Gyökeres scored for Sweden. Kerim Alajbegović equalized in the 80th for the hosts.

Also in League B, Northern Ireland beat Ukraine 3-0 in Slovakia with Ciaron Brown scoring twice.

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