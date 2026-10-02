Casey Jarvis makes late birdie to take the lead at Dunhill Links Championship

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ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — Casey Jarvis of South Africa, already a two-time winner on the European tour this year, two-putted for birdie on his final hole at Kingsbarns for a 5-under 67 to take a one-shot lead Friday in the Dunhill Links Championship.

Rocco Repetto Taylor of Spain had a 64 at Kingsbarns and was among three players one shot behind, while defending champion Robert MacIntyre kept his cool under a gray sky in Fife for a 65 to get within three shots.

The top names — Jarvis, MacIntyre, Brooks Koepka and Tyrrell Hatton — move on to the Old Course at St. Andrews on Saturday before the 54-hole cut is made in the tournament that pairs pros with amateurs over Kingsbarns, St. Andrews and Carnoustie.

Jarvis, who won the Kenya Open and South African Open in consecutive weeks in February, was the final consideration for the International team at the Presidents Cup but was overlooked. His game had gone flat this summer, except for a top 10 at the British Open due to a closing 66.

"It's nice to be back, and I think this week can give me a bit of confidence toward the end of the season," Jarvis said. "I played two links courses in the past month (Irish Open and Nexo Championship at Aberdeen), and I haven't played particularly well. But I think the finish at The Open really helped. ... I know I can compete when we do play links golf."

Jarvis was at 11-under 133. M.J. Daffue of South Africa (68 at St. Andrews) and Matthew Jordan of England (65 at Carnoustie) also were one shot behind.

MacIntyre, whom tournament officials reprimanded on Thursday for losing his temper at drone operators, gathered himself at Kingsbarns to get back in the mix.

"It's just the way I play golf. I'm always on the edge. I'm always pushing to be better," he said.

Five-time major champion Koepka, coming off a missed cut at Wentworth, had a 67 at Kingsbarns and was in the large group with MacIntyre just three shots behind.

Matt Fitzpatrick, who won the French Open last week for his fourth title of the year, had to settle for a 70 and was five behind. Hatton recovered from his rough start at Carnoustie with a 66 that put him seven shots off the pace.

Michael Stewart of Scotland, the No. 979 player in the world who had been playing a Tartan Pro Tour event that didn't finish until Wednesday, went from a share of the lead to a 71 at Kingsbarns that put him three behind.

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