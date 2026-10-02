5 fall concerts to put on your fall bucket list

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SALT LAKE CITY — Fall in Utah is a mood, and the music season is delivering this year. Whether you're looking for a date night or a girls' night out, there are plenty of concerts worth adding to your fall bucket list.

Podcast host Sarah Davies shared a preview of the biggest concerts coming our way.

Garth Brooks

October 8-11

Delta Center

Kacey Musgraves

October 15

Delta Center

Dan + Shay

October 30

Delta Center

Emma Nissen

November 2-3

Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center

Brandon Lake

November 13

Maverick Center