5 fall concerts to put on your fall bucket list

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SALT LAKE CITY — Fall in Utah is a mood, and the music season is delivering this year. Whether you're looking for a date night or a girls' night out, there are plenty of concerts worth adding to your fall bucket list.
Podcast host Sarah Davies shared a preview of the biggest concerts coming our way.
Garth Brooks
October 8-11
Delta Center
Kacey Musgraves
October 15
Delta Center
Dan + Shay
October 30
Delta Center
Emma Nissen
November 2-3
Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center
Brandon Lake
November 13
Maverick Center
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