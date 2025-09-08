Spooky sell-outs ahead: Secure your 'Thriller' tickets now

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You're likely sensing that anticipatory shiver that comes with the changing seasons — particularly when fall is looming.

With summer fading and Halloween creeping closer, Utah's favorite Fall tradition is already stirring excitement.

Odyssey Dance Theatre's "Thriller"— the spooky, spectacular mash-up of dance, comedy and seasonal fright — returns for another season, and if history is any indication, tickets will vanish faster than a vampire at sunrise.

There are six locations across Utah to see the hauntingly beautiful production.

Photo: Danny Aquino

A Halloween classic returns

"Thriller" isn't just another dance show — it's a full-blown Halloween phenomenon.

For almost three decades, Odyssey Dance Theatre has brought audiences a seasonal spectacle filled with mummies, zombies, skeletons and beloved pop-culture ghouls, all set to a soundtrack of Halloween classics and chart-topping hits.

The production combines high-energy choreography, laugh-out-loud skits and hair-raising theatrics to create an evening of entertainment that's equal parts eerie and electric.

Every October, theaters across Utah become haunted stages where Dracula, Frankenstein and ghosts alike, hip hop, strut, spin and moonwalk. For audiences, it's a chance to celebrate Halloween in a way that's uniquely local, artistic and undeniably unforgettable.

Why Thriller by Odyssey Dance is a must-see

Odyssey Dance Theatre's artistry sets "Thriller" apart. The company blends ballet, jazz, contemporary and hip-hop dance with multimedia storytelling to keep audiences engaged.

One moment, a chilling coffin scene delivers suspense; the next, a dancing skeleton chorus brings pure comedy.

What makes "Thriller" especially appealing is its balance of spooky fun and entertainment.

It IS Halloween, so as expected, there are some spooky story lines and themes in the show that might be disturbing to the young and young at heart.

The majority of the show is fun for those who enjoy a good laugh mixed with a little fright. Fans return year after year, to see their favorite numbers and a few new surprises mixed in each year, often making the show part of their Halloween tradition.

Tickets selling out fast

If you're thinking about waiting until October to grab seats, think again.

Odyssey Dance Theatre notes that many "Thriller" performances sell out well before Halloween arrives. From Salt Lake City to Logan, Park City. Tuacahn and beyond, tickets vanish as fans scramble to secure their annual dose of spooky Halloween fun.

This year's shows are already on sale and selling fast at odysseydance.com, and organizers are encouraging fans to lock in their tickets as early as possible. Prices vary depending on venue and seating, making it possible to secure a spooky night out this Halloween season!

Photo: Danny Aquino

Where and when to catch the spooky tradition

Ellen Eccles Theatre – Logan - September 18 & 19, 2026

Kenley Amphitheatre – Layton – September 21 & 22, 2026

Peery's Egyptian Theater – Ogden - September 25 & 26, 2026

Egyptian Theatre – Park City – September 30 to October 6, 2026

The Grand Theatre – Salt Lake City - October 9 to 24, 2026

Tuacahn Amphitheatre - October 28 to 31, 2026

Each venue becomes a backdrop for the show's mix of fright and fun, ensuring a memorable experience whether it's your first time attending or your fifteenth.

A seasonal tradition worth keeping

For many Utahn's and groups of friends, attending "Thriller" has become as much a Halloween ritual as carving pumpkins or trick-or-treating.

It's not uncommon to see generations of fans attending together, making it a festive outing that bridges the gap between arts lovers and Halloween enthusiasts.

The mix of professional dance with humor and fright creates something that appeals across demographics.

Teenagers love the contemporary energy and edgy choreography, while adults appreciate the artistry and wit.

Even grandparents laugh along with the slapstick routines, making it a cross-generational celebration.

How to get tickets

Tickets for "Thriller" are available exclusively through odysseydance.com. With sell-outs expected, organizers emphasize urgency, so secure your seats today!

The website offers a full schedule of performances, ticket pricing and venue details, making it easy to plan your night of spooky fun.

Group outings are also encouraged, and many shows see friend groups, work teams or extended families turning "Thriller" into a full-fledged Halloween event.

Whether it's your first time or part of your annual tradition, Odyssey Dance Theatre guarantees an evening that delivers both chills and thrills.

Photo: Danny Aquino

Don't miss out

Halloween comes but once a year, and so does the chance to see Odyssey Dance Theatre's "Thriller" live.

Between its sell-out history, electrifying performances and reputation as Utah's premier spooky stage event, this is one show you don't want to miss.

Gather your crew and prepare for an evening of entertainment where artistry meets adrenaline. But don't delay—those tickets are disappearing quickly. Head to odysseydance.com now and secure your seats before they're gone.

Odyssey is funded, in part, by Zoo, Arts and Parks and Utah Dvision of Arts and Museums.