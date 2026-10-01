Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo to return for 11th season

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Oct 02 (Field Level Media) - The Arizona Diamondbacks are retaining ​manager Torey Lovullo for an 11th season, the team announced on Thursday.

Lovullo, whose contract expired after this season, ‌has agreed to a two-year deal.

The Diamondbacks finished 86-76 this season -- the best ⁠record for a non- ​playoff team -- to miss the ⁠postseason for the third consecutive year. They were eliminated ‌on the final day ‌of the regular season for the second time in ⁠three years.

Lovullo also had to ⁠navigate around the distraction caused by three-time All- Star Ketel Marte not showing up for a game in Boston on Aug. 17. Marte was placed on the restricted list and later the 10-day injured list before returning ‌to action on Aug. 31.

Lovullo, 61, ​has a career mark of 750-768 (.494), making him the winningest manager in franchise history. He was National League Manager of the Year in his first season in 2017, when Arizona went 93-69, beat the Colorado Rockies in the wild-card game and fell 3-0 to the Los Angeles ​Dodgers in the NL Division Series.

The Diamondbacks earned their second World ‌Series appearance in ‌franchise ⁠history in 2023, falling in five games to the Texas Rangers but building expectations. Instead, Arizona has missed the postseason as the Dodgers have won the NL West and captured ‌the last two World ​Series championships.

Lovullo is the third-longest tenured ‌manager in the ⁠majors behind ​Tampa Bay Rays' Kevin Cash (12 seasons) and the Dodgers' Dave Roberts (11).

(--Field ​Level Media)