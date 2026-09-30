Soccer-Ronaldo leaves Portugal camp amid reports of rift with coach Jesus

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

COPENHAGEN, Sept 30 — Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed ​on Wednesday he had left Portugal's training camp ‌after a turbulent few hours in ⁠Copenhagen, amid ​reports of ⁠a dispute with coach ‌Jorge Jesus, ‌on the eve of their ⁠Nations League ⁠match against Denmark.

"Following the national team manager's press conference, and after a conversation with the President of ‌the Portuguese Football ​Federation, I have decided to leave the national team's training camp," Ronaldo wrote on Instagram, adding that he would tell Portuguese fans "the ​truth about the ‌reasons behind ‌my ⁠departure" in due course.

The Portugal squad later arrived at their hotel without Ronaldo and ‌without Jesus, with ​the whereabouts of ‌both still ⁠unknown.

(Reporting ​by Fernando KallasEditing by Toby ​Davis)