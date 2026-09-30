A Bulgarian soccer club president is shot dead at his home

Posted - Sept. 30, 2026 at 9:40 a.m.

The Associated PressAssociated Press
 
Police officers stand guard beside a police laboratory vehicle on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026, in Plovdiv, during an investigation into the murder of Botev Plovdiv's President and prominent businessman Iliyan Filipov, 53, who was shot dead early Wednesday near his home, police said.

Police officers stand guard beside a police laboratory vehicle on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026, in Plovdiv, during an investigation into the murder of Botev Plovdiv's President and prominent businessman Iliyan Filipov, 53, who was shot dead early Wednesday near his home, police said. (Bulgarian News Agency via AP)

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SOFIA, Bulgaria — The president of a top-flight Bulgarian soccer club and prominent businessman was shot dead early on Wednesday in the city of Plovdiv, police said.

Iliyan Filipov, 53, president of the Botev Plovdiv soccer club and owner of a major transportation company, was shot dead at around 1 a.m. near his home in Bulgaria's second-largest city.

Police received a call about a person wounded by gunfire, local police chief Vasil Kostadinov said. When officers arrived at the scene, they confirmed his death and launched an investigation.

Pretrial proceedings have been initiated, and police were examining the crime scene. Authorities haven't revealed a possible motive for the killing, or any official information about suspects.

During the 1990s, mafia-style killings of public figures were a common occurrence in Bulgaria, but the latest outburst of violence has shocked the country, amid a heated campaign for a presidential election next month.

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